Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on July 16 at 10:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, July 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 15, 2025—On Wednesday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss Council matters, including new legislation she is sponsoring that would establish a community choice aggregator to expand options in Montgomery County for more renewable and more stable energy sources.

Additionally, Stewart will discuss newly enacted legislation, including Expedited Bill 10-25, which will provide a Montgomery County government hiring preference for recently displaced federal workers, led by Council Vice President Jawando; and Bill 13-25, which will crack down on unlicensed commercial house parties and increase the penalty for this activity, led by Councilmembers Luedtke and Friedson. Council President Stewart cosponsored both pieces of legislation.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on July 16 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

# # #