Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,787 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Soldiers team up with local non-profit to plant trees in Laramie

  By Sgt. Rachael Tofflemeyer, 197th Public Affairs Detachment LARAMIE, Wyo. – On June 14, 2025, Soldiers from the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 94th Troop Command volunteered with Rooted in Laramie, a local non-profit organization, to support a large-scale tree planting event aimed at growing and strengthening the city’s urban forest. Rooted in Laramie is… Read More »Wyoming Soldiers team up with local non-profit to plant trees in Laramie

The post Wyoming Soldiers team up with local non-profit to plant trees in Laramie appeared first on Wyoming Military Department.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wyoming Soldiers team up with local non-profit to plant trees in Laramie

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more