By Sgt. Rachael Tofflemeyer, 197th Public Affairs Detachment LARAMIE, Wyo. – On June 14, 2025, Soldiers from the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 94th Troop Command volunteered with Rooted in Laramie, a local non-profit organization, to support a large-scale tree planting event aimed at growing and strengthening the city’s urban forest. Rooted in Laramie is… Read More »Wyoming Soldiers team up with local non-profit to plant trees in Laramie

The post Wyoming Soldiers team up with local non-profit to plant trees in Laramie appeared first on Wyoming Military Department.

