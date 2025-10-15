Camp Guernsey to hold annual Military Ammunition Amnesty Day

Wyoming National Guard

CAMP GUERNSEY, Wyo. – The Wyoming National Guard will host its annual Military Ammunition Amnesty Day on Oct. 15, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, in accordance with DA PAM 710-2-1.

This program provides the public a safe and anonymous opportunity to turn in military ammunition only—no questions asked.

Unexploded ordnance and military munitions can be extremely dangerous and should never be stored at private residences. The Amnesty Day allows individuals to dispose of these materials properly and safely.

The turn-in site is located on South Wyoming Highway, approximately three-quarters of a mile past the Platte River Bridge, near the Camp Guernsey South Pistol Range. Watch for posted signs directing traffic to the collection area.

If ammunition or ordnance is too dangerous to move, please call 307-331-4719 or the Camp Guernsey Fire Desk at 307-836-7810. A qualified response team will be dispatched to safely remove and dispose of the items.

All turn-ins are anonymous, and no identifying information will be collected.

The Wyoming National Guard appreciates the community’s continued partnership in keeping Wyoming safe.