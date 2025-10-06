Cowboy Guard Government Shutdown

Immediate Impacts in Wyoming: As of Oct 3, 2025

For more questions, please use the following contact:

HRO: 307-772-5158

Strategic Communications:307-772-5040

Mission Continues: Guard personnel on active duty remain on duty to maintain national defense and state readiness. Essential operations are fully sustained.

Drill Weekends and Training Assemblies Suspended: Regularly scheduled drills and training events are postponed until later in the fiscal year. While this may temporarily impact readiness, units will reschedule training to ensure full capability.

Administrative Delays: Functions such as records processing, routine information requests, and some personnel services are delayed until federal funding resumes.

Community Engagement Halted: Federal Law prohibits the use of federal funding for community outreach events during the shutdown. As a result, flyovers, parades, airshows, and ceremonial unit appearances are suspended.

Support for Families and Employees: Civilian employees and non-excepted technicians are placed on furlough status. The department is working to provide resources to support those impacted and minimize financial strain on Wyoming Guard families.

Emergency Response Maintained: The shutdown does not affect the Governor’s authority to activate the Wyoming National Guard under State Active Duty. Guard units remain fully capable of responding to natural or emergencies across Wyoming.

All WYMD employees, please read the following information for the Government Shutdown Process.

DO NOT have employees start to fill out any excepted or furloughed letters until directed to by HRO or the TAG.

AGRs – All AGR employees will report as scheduled to conduct normal duties. Your mid-month pay may be delayed, depending on the length of the shutdown.

State – All State employees will report as scheduled to conduct normal duties. This includes all federally reimbursed State employees.

T32 / T5 Employees – Continue to work your regular duties during your scheduled hours. We are awaiting guidance from the Department of Army and Department of Air Force, and anticipate shutdown activities to take several days.