Boomitra’s Carbon Farming Project in India Achieves Verra Registration, Expanding Impact in Key Agricultural Regions

Fifth Verra project registration deepens impact across diverse agricultural regions, reinforcing Boomitra’s smallholder‑centric model

I started Boomitra to ensure smallholder farmers—who feed the world but are often excluded from climate finance—can be part of the solution. With this project, we’re proving that’s possible at scale.” — Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, Boomitra

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomitra , a global leader in soil carbon removal and a 2023 Earthshot Prize Winner , today announced the Verra registration of its Carbon Farming South of the Vindhyas (SOVIN) Project . This marks Boomitra’s fifth Verra-registered soil carbon project globally and the first in India to be registered under the VM0042 methodology, further validating Boomitra’s scalable and inclusive model for regenerative agriculture.Through regenerative practices such as intercropping, composting, minimal tillage, and residue management, 23,015 farmers are restoring soils, improving yields, and generating new income through carbon credits. Boomitra’s approach enables even the smallest landholders, including those with as little as one acre, to participate in international carbon markets and benefit from global climate finance.“This is a major milestone for carbon removal in India,” said Aadith Moorthy, Founder and CEO of Boomitra. “I started this company to make sure smallholder farmers—who feed the world but are often excluded from climate finance—can be part of the solution. If we don’t reach the world’s smallets farmers, we won’t solve climate change. With this project, we’re proving that’s possible at scale.”About the ProjectDuring its first monitoring period, the project includes 23,015 farmers across 88,000+ acres (35,894 hectares) and is expected to remove approximately 89,299 tonnes of CO₂ annually through enhanced soil organic carbon.The project is implemented in collaboration with more than 30 local partners, who work across the agricultural value chain. These include leading agribusinesses, farmer organizations, and textile companies such as Agribolo, Avadh Sugar, Center for Sustainable Agriculture (CSA), DCM Sriram, Pragmatix, and Welspun. Together, they provide localized training, outreach, and implementation support to ensure that regenerative practices and carbon finance reach a wide range of farmers, from sugarcane and cotton growers to those cultivating pulses, groundnut, maize, soybean, and rice.Building on Boomitra’s earlier work in India, the project demonstrates the replicability of its model across a diverse range of farming systems. Farmers cultivate a mix of crops while adopting regenerative practices that rebuild organic matter and improve moisture retention in the soil.Carbon sequestration is measured using Boomitra’s AI-powered, satellite-based MRV system, eliminating the need for expensive physical sampling. This allows for accurate, Verra-approved credit generation even in remote areas and on small landholdings.Scaling Farmer Access to Climate FinanceBoomitra’s growing portfolio of soil carbon projects in India reflects both technical validation and grassroots adoption. Its first project, the URVARA India Carbon Farming Project, has already issued credits under the Social Carbon registry. This newly registered Verra project further demonstrates the company’s ability to scale carbon farming across diverse regions and farming systems.Boomitra’s AI-powered technology eliminates costly barriers to measurement and reporting, enabling even farmers with plots as small as one acre to access carbon markets. As a result, more revenue from credit sales flows directly to the communities restoring their land.About BoomitraBoomitra is the leading international soil carbon project developer powered by AI and remote sensing technology. Alongside an ecosystem of international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields, while securing additional income through carbon credits. A 2023 Earthshot Prize Winner, Boomitra’s projects benefit over 100,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres. With 100 global partners, Boomitra has removed 10 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. For more information visit boomitra.com

