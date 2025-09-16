Singapore Government Signs Deal with Boomitra to Purchase 625,000 Tonnes of Soil Carbon Credits

Boomitra Logo Cattle grazing on restored grasslands in South America, part of Boomitra’s Verra-registered project

Government RFP recognizes Boomitra’s soil carbon projects as sovereign-grade under the Paris Agreement.

This milestone demonstrates that high-integrity soil carbon projects can meet compliance standards and create tangible benefits for farmers and ecosystems.” — Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, Boomitra

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomitra , an Earthshot Prize-winning carbon project developer and climate technology company, has been selected under the Government of Singapore’s competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) to supply high-quality, correspondingly adjusted (CA) carbon credits from nature-based solutions for use towards Singapore’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under Article 6.2.Through this agreement, Boomitra will deliver 625,000 soil carbon credits with delivery scheduled from 2026 through 2031 sourced from the Paraguay component of its South America Grassland Project (Verra VCS 3291).“We are proud that Singapore has chosen Boomitra to help advance its NDC under the Paris Agreement,” said Aadith Moorthy, Founder & CEO of Boomitra. “This milestone demonstrates that high-integrity soil carbon projects can meet compliance standards and create tangible benefits for farmers and ecosystems.”Demonstrating Compliance-Grade IntegritySingapore’s rigorous due diligence process—led by the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI)—provides clear validation that Boomitra’s projects meet the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and impact. The agreement underscores that soil carbon removal, paired with robust monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) and strong safeguards, can credibly serve compliance-grade, Article 6.2 use. Boomitra’s project is one of four awarded under Singapore’s RFP—and the only soil carbon project—demonstrating that restoring soils is a proven, high-integrity pathway for delivering large-scale, compliance-ready removals.Singapore’s Leadership in Climate PolicySingapore is setting a new global benchmark in climate action. By launching one of the first government-led RFPs for correspondingly adjusted carbon credits under the Paris Agreement, the country is creating a transparent, high-integrity framework that enables international cooperation. This selection of projects, following a stringent review of quality, measurement approaches, and community and biodiversity co-benefits, demonstrates Singapore’s commitment to ensuring that compliance markets deliver both environmental integrity and meaningful on-the-ground impact.Scaling Impact in South America Boomitra’s South America Grassland Project (VCS 3291), registered with Verra in June 2025, is one of the largest soil carbon initiatives in the region. The first project monitoring period encompasses 76,355 acres across Argentina and Paraguay. Ranchers enrolled in the project adopt regenerative grazing practices that increase the rate of soil carbon sequestration. Since its launch in 2021, the project has removed more than 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ from the atmosphere and as the project grows it is projected to remove over a half a million tonnes of CO₂ annually.Situated across the iconic Pampas—one of the world’s largest temperate grasslands—and extending into parts of the Chaco, the project addresses declines in soil organic carbon associated with land-use change, unmanaged grazing, and abandonment. Restoring degraded grasslands increases soil carbon storage, improves fertility, enhances water retention, and supports biodiversity recovery across these working landscapes.Building on current momentum, Boomitra has onboarded several hundred thousand additional acres and expects the project to expand to more than a million acres over the next five years. In parallel with climate benefits, the project strengthens rural economies by channeling direct carbon credit revenues to ranchers and their communities, empowering them to invest in sustainable livelihoods and greater resilience.“Our approach has always been to combine breakthrough technology with farmer-first partnerships,” added Moorthy. “The Singapore agreement demonstrates that when integrity and impact lead, soil carbon removal can meet the highest bar for compliance buyers.”About BoomitraBoomitra (meaning “friend of the earth” in Sanskrit) is a global carbon project developer and climate technology company leveraging artificial intelligence and satellite remote sensing to measure and scale carbon removal in agricultural soils and grasslands. The company works with more than 100,000 farmers and ranchers across 5 million acres in the Global South, connecting them directly to international carbon markets so they benefit from their climate-positive practices.Boomitra’s projects are registered and independently verified under leading standards such as Verra and Social Carbon, and are structured to achieve eligibility under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 framework through host country authorization and corresponding adjustments. Beyond soil carbon, Boomitra is also pioneering its first Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage (BiCRS) project in Botswana, addressing bush encroachment, restoring savannas, and providing long-term carbon storage alongside community and biodiversity benefits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.