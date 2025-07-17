EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

EMMA International celebrates flawless ISO 9001:2015 recertification — continuing its mission of delivering global quality and regulatory excellence.

Maintaining ISO 9001:2015 Certification Reinforces EMMA International’s Unwavering Commitment to Quality and Client Success.

Successfully completing our ISO 9001 audit validates the excellence we strive for every day and reflects our company-wide culture of quality.” — Carmine Jabri, CEO, EMMA International

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. ( EMMA International ), a global leader in regulatory and quality consulting for the life science industry , has successfully passed its ISO 9001:2015 surveillance audit with no findings, reaffirming its status in good standing.This accomplishment reinforces EMMA International’s steadfast dedication to maintaining the highest standards in quality management, client satisfaction, and operational excellence. Passing the surveillance audit without issue is a testament to the company’s rigorous systems, continuous improvement mindset, and unwavering focus on delivering superior service to its clients.“Successfully completing our ISO 9001 surveillance audit validates the excellence we strive for every day,” said Carmine Jabri, EMMA International’s CEO. “It reflects not just compliance, but a culture of quality that runs through everything we do. We are proud of our team for their diligence and proud to be a benchmark for quality in our industry.”Remaining in good standing with ISO 9001:2015 certification is more than a regulatory milestone, it affirms EMMA International’s place as a best-in-class partner, empowering clients to thrive in an increasingly complex global regulatory landscape.

EMMA CASE STUDY: The Role of AI in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.