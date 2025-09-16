EMMA International Welcomes Usama AlMalki as Regional Manager, GCC

Mr. AlMalki brings extensive international business development expertise and a proven record of driving growth across emerging markets

At EMMA International, I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, and colleagues to provide guidance and solutions that make a positive impact.” — Usama AlMaki, Regional Manager, GCC

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. , (EMMA International), a global leader in management consulting, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Usama AlMalki as its new Regional Manager, GCC (based in Dubai). With more than two decades of leadership experience in the healthcare sector, Mr. AlMalki has built a strong reputation for developing inventive business strategies, driving operational efficiency, and delivering client-focused solutions across the GCC region.In his new role, Mr. AlMalki will be responsible for spearheading EMMA International’s growth strategy throughout the GCC. His background includes building profitable start-up divisions, leading business expansions, recruiting and training teams, and identifying market needs to deliver targeted solutions. He also brings extensive experience in forecasting, budgeting, and market research, equipping him with the tools to strengthen EMMA International’s regional presence and client relationships.“I am pleased to welcome Usama AlMalki to the EMMA International team,” said Dr. Carmine Jabri, EMMA International’s Chief Executive Officer. “Usama’s combination of healthcare expertise, operational leadership, and deep knowledge of the MENA market will allow us to expand our client base, establish stronger partnerships, and advance EMMA International’s mission of global excellence.”“I am excited to serve as the Regional Manager at EMMA International for the GCC. Throughout my career in Dubai and the Gulf, I have learned that true success comes from collaboration, trust, and shared vision. At EMMA International, I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, and colleagues to provide guidance and solutions that make a positive impact.”Mr. AlMalki’s appointment comes as EMMA International accelerates its global expansion efforts and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions, exceptional service, and long-term value to clients worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.