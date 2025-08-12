EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List

EMMA International ranks #404 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, celebrating our rapid growth and commitment to excellence in the life sciences industry.

Recognized Among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Fourth Time

This recognition reflects our team’s dedication and our clients’ trust worldwide, as we help regulated industries navigate compliance and deliver safe, high-quality products.” — Carmine Jabri, CEO, EMMA International

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. Magazine today announced that EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International), a global leader in FDA compliance consulting, has been named to its prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time. The annual ranking celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, highlighting businesses that are driving innovation and setting the pace in their industries.“This recognition is a testament to the continued dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our clients across the globe,” said Carmine Jabri, CEO of EMMA International. “Our sustained growth reflects the value we bring to organizations across a wide range of regulated industries as we help them navigate complex compliance landscapes and bring safe, high-quality products to market.”Founded with a mission to simplify compliance in the highly regulated life sciences sector, EMMA International has become a trusted partner to companies ranging from startups to multinational organizations. Its team of experts provides end-to-end solutions across quality, regulatory, and compliance functions supporting clients in product development, market readiness, post-market surveillance, and remediation.In addition to its core service offerings, EMMA International is actively expanding into new areas, including reshoring solutions , AI/ML, competitive intelligence and strategic market access support. The company is also accelerating its global footprint through targeted international partnerships and initiatives designed to support clients entering or scaling in global markets.EMMA International’s inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time underscores the company’s continued momentum, its commitment to client success, and its leadership in advancing the future of life sciences through regulatory excellence and strategic innovation.About EMMA InternationalEMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. is a global leader in FDA compliance consulting solutions, providing regulatory, quality, and compliance services to the Biologics, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices industries. With a growing international footprint and industry-leading expertise, EMMA International delivers tailored solutions that help clients achieve compliance and accelerate innovation.

