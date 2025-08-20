EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. Launches Competitive Intelligence Services for Life Sciences
Providing Strategic Insight to Outmaneuver Competitors and Accelerate Market Success
In a global market defined by rapid innovation, shifting regulations, and intense competition, timely and actionable intelligence is essential to staying ahead. EMMA International is responding with a full-suite solution tailored specifically to the complex needs of pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics companies.
“Competitive intelligence in the life sciences is about transforming information into strategic advantage,” said Kira Jabri, COO of EMMA International. “Our clients don’t just need data—they need analysis, foresight, and context they can act on. That’s where we excel.”
The new Competitive Intelligence Services include:
• Regulatory Intelligence – Global regulatory landscape mapping, competitor filing analysis, and inspection/enforcement monitoring.
• Clinical & Pipeline Intelligence – Clinical trial benchmarking, pipeline tracking, and innovation monitoring.
• Market & Commercial Intelligence – Competitive landscape assessments, product launch surveillance, and key opinion leader (KOL) mapping.
• Strategic Business Intelligence – M&A and partnership diligence, technology transfer analysis, and early warning systems for emerging risks.
With a team comprised of former FDA reviewers, clinical operations experts, data scientists, and global compliance consultants, EMMA International provides clients with confidential, tailored intelligence to support decisions from product development through commercialization.
Whether preparing for a new product launch, responding to evolving regulations, or assessing market entry strategies, EMMA International delivers the clarity and foresight life science companies need to stay ahead.
About EMMA International
EMMA International is a leading global consulting firm for the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, combination products, and diagnostics industries. With a focus on quality, regulatory and compliance services, EMMA International helps ensure your products advance seamlessly from concept to approval.
