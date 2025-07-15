TWO RIVERS MANSION RESTORATION REVEAL AND RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY, AUGUST 9, 2025 AT 10 AM

Two Rivers Mansion Reveal and Ribbon Cutting Two Rivers Mansion, Image Courtesy of Friends of Two Rivers Two Rivers Mansion, Interior Foyer Two Rivers Garden Maze

Long-Awaited Reveal of $4.5 million Restoration and Ribbon Cutting Presented by Friends of Two Rivers

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly two years, the time has come for Friends of Two Rivers to reveal the renovation of the historic Two Rivers Mansion with a public ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 10 AM.The historic mansion, located next to the original 1802 Federal stye brick home on the property, was originally completed in 1859 by David McGavock after an 8-year build, was inhabited by the McGavock family for three generations until 1965. The property was purchased by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville in 1966. Two Rivers Mansion is one of the earliest and best preserved of the early Italianate houses in Middle Tennessee, was part of an 1100-acre plantation located on fertile, rolling land between the Stones and Cumberland Rivers. The junction of the two rivers suggested the name given to the place by an early owner, William Harding.The extensive restoration -- the largest project in Two Rivers Mansion’s history -- began in February of 2024 and, to Friends of Two Rivers President Philip Claiborne, the project is only going to enhance the need to come and visit the majestic Mansion to take it all in. “It’s one thing to look at a picture of the mansion in a book,” he says. “It’s another to stand in one of the rooms and be awed at the grandeur of this place.”It is with that awe and care from which the plan to preserve and restore the Two Rivers Mansion took flight and brings us on the precipice of revealing the splendor of the new exterior and afterwards, visitors will be able to take tours of Two Rivers Mansion.“The Mansion is better than it’s ever been before,” says Friends of Two Rivers Vice President, Jeff Syracuse. “It’s ready to stand the test of time and to continue to do so; well into the future.”Two Rivers Mansion will be open for one hour guided tours during the summer of 2025 from August 4 - September 12 on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays with four tours starting hourly between 12pm and 3pm. Guided tours cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Memberships are available with tours free to members.The exquisite Two Rivers Mansion can also be rented for special events ranging from weddings, private parties, corporate events, and more. It has previously hosted concert events, school field trips and private tours. Field Trips and Private tours can be scheduled by request. Click here to check out the upcoming events at Two Rivers Mansion.FROM FRIENDS OF TWO RIVERS PRESIDENT PHIL CLAIBORNE:When I sat with parks director Tommy Lynch and Historic Director Tim Walker 15 years ago to discuss starting a “friends group” towards the the preservation and promotion of Two Rivers’ history, I had no idea how that conversation would blossom into the organization that currently exists. I am often overwhelmed when I think of some of the challenges we’ve faced and I am eternally grateful to the current and past board members for their efforts to overcome them. With this current renovation Two Rivers and its history will be (preserved) for generations to come and I’m proud in making that a reality.ABOUT FRIENDS OF TWO RIVERS:Friends of Two Rivers was established in 2010 to protect, preserve, restore, and promote the historic in partnership with the Metro Parks Department and the Metro Historical Commission. The organization was officially incorporated on August 20, 2010, and received 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status later that year. Since then, its mission has expanded to include the historic Stone Hall site, located on the scenic bluffs of the Stones River. Today, Friends of Two Rivers is dedicated to honoring and sharing Nashville’s rich past by preserving these treasured landmarks through community engagement, fundraising, and educational initiatives.For interviews and additional media, please contact:Matt Bjorke, publicistmatt.bjorke@plamedia.com

