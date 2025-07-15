St. Albans Barracks // Theft-Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2004912
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: Between 07/13/25 at 2100 hours and 07/14/25 at 0615 hours
INCIDENT: Theft
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 14, 2025, at 0740 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a theft at a residence located near Hammond Shore Rd and Harrison Dr in Franklin. This is believed to have happened between Sunday evening on July 13th and Monday morning on July 14th. The theft is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov
