St. Albans Barracks // Theft-Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2004912

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: Between 07/13/25 at 2100 hours and 07/14/25 at 0615 hours

INCIDENT: Theft

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 14, 2025, at 0740 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a theft at a residence located near Hammond Shore Rd and Harrison Dr in Franklin. This is believed to have happened between Sunday evening on July 13th and Monday morning on July 14th. The theft is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.

