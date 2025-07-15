New Haven Barracks / Assault on LEO, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, VCOR



VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B5003131 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz STATION: New Haven Barracks CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 07/14/2025 at 1803 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 74, Cornwall, VT VIOLATION: Assault on LEO, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release ACCUSED: Arron Giard AGE: 24 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 14th, 2025, at approximately 1803 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a family fight in the Town of Cornwall, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined that Arron Giard (24) of Brandon Vermont had engaged in aggravated disorderly conduct. When attempting to take Giard into custody, he resisted arrest and assaulted a law enforcement officer. Giard had also violated court ordered conditions of release. Giard was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks for processing. Giard was issued court-ordered conditions of release and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was lodged. Giard was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 15th, 2025, at 1230 hours. Troopers were assisted by officers from the Middlebury Police Department. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: July 15th, 2025, at 1230 hours COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Addison Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility BAIL: $200.00 MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED



