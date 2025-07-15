Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Assault on LEO, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, VCOR


VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B5003131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz              

STATION: New Haven Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2025 at 1803 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 74, Cornwall, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on LEO, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct,

Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Arron Giard                                         

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 14th, 2025, at approximately 1803  hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a family fight in the Town of Cornwall, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined that Arron Giard (24) of Brandon Vermont had engaged in aggravated disorderly conduct. When attempting to take Giard into custody, he resisted arrest and assaulted a law enforcement officer. Giard had also violated court ordered conditions of release. Giard was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks for processing. Giard was issued court-ordered conditions of release and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was lodged. Giard was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 15th, 2025, at 1230 hours. Troopers were assisted by officers from the Middlebury Police Department. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 15th, 2025, at 1230 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Addison Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility 

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED

 


