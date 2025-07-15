St Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4006149

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2025 11:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 113, West Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, VCOR & DLS

ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 13, 2025 at approximately 11:43 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a report of a trespassing incident. Investigation revealed that Josephine Farnham did not trespass onto any property but she did drive from Vershire to West Fairlee with a criminally suspended license as well as court issued conditions of release that stated she could not drive a vehicle without valid license. Farnham had three active arrest warrants out of Orange County Superior Court. She was issued citations to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/15/2025 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/a

MUG SHOT: N/a

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.