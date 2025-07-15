St Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4006149
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/13/2025 11:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 113, West Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, VCOR & DLS
ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 13, 2025 at approximately 11:43 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a report of a trespassing incident. Investigation revealed that Josephine Farnham did not trespass onto any property but she did drive from Vershire to West Fairlee with a criminally suspended license as well as court issued conditions of release that stated she could not drive a vehicle without valid license. Farnham had three active arrest warrants out of Orange County Superior Court. She was issued citations to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/15/2025 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/a
MUG SHOT: N/a
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
