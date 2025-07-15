Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4006149

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2025  11:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION:  VT Rt 113, West Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, VCOR & DLS

 

ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham                                         

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:     On July 13, 2025 at approximately 11:43 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a report of a trespassing incident.  Investigation revealed that Josephine Farnham did not trespass onto any property but she did drive from Vershire to West Fairlee with a criminally suspended license as well as court issued conditions of release that stated she could not drive a vehicle without valid license.  Farnham had three active arrest warrants out of Orange County Superior Court.  She was issued citations to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/15/2025 at 12:30 PM.       

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 at 12:30 PM            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/a

MUG SHOT: N/a

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

