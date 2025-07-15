SCHEDULED ROAD CLOSURE: Kittredge Rd Evansville

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The Brownington Town Highway has advised Kittredge Rd in Evansville from the pavement to box 213 will be completely shut down to through traffic in order to replace some culverts from 0800 to 1300 tomorrow 7/16/25. They will advise if the culvert reconstruction gets done sooner than 1300 or if it lasts longer.









Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Thank you.