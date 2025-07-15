Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,788 in the last 365 days.

SCHEDULED ROAD CLOSURE: Kittredge Rd Evansville

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Derby Barracks

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

The Brownington Town Highway has advised Kittredge Rd in Evansville from the pavement to box 213 will be completely shut down to through traffic in order to replace some culverts from 0800 to 1300 tomorrow 7/16/25. They will advise if the culvert reconstruction gets done sooner than 1300 or if it lasts longer. 



Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.  Thank you. 


Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SCHEDULED ROAD CLOSURE: Kittredge Rd Evansville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more