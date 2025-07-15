SCHEDULED ROAD CLOSURE: Kittredge Rd Evansville
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The Brownington Town Highway has advised Kittredge Rd in Evansville from the pavement to box 213 will be completely shut down to through traffic in order to replace some culverts from 0800 to 1300 tomorrow 7/16/25. They will advise if the culvert reconstruction gets done sooner than 1300 or if it lasts longer.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Thank you.
Mimi Serna Ginsburg
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
