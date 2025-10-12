Traffic Alert - Update for Wallingford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
US Route 7 in Wallingford is back open to the normal flow of traffic.
Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.