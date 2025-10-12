St. Johnsbury Barracks - Fatal Crash/Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4009026

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Crista Maurice, Tpr. William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/10/25, 2253 hours

STREET: Mountain Rd

TOWN: Burke

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sherburne Lodge Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Luke Dudas

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Tesla

VEHICLE MODEL: S

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NVRH

VIOLATION: DUI Death Resulting, Gross Negligent Operation with Death Resulting, and False Information to Law Enforcement.

PASSENGER: Whit Steen

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

INJURIES: FATAL

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/10/25 at approximately 2253 Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle roll over crash in the town of Burke. Upon arrival the passenger, Steen, was transported to UVMMC via DHART for life threatening injuries. The operator was identified as Dudas. Dudas was transported to NVRH for suspected minor injuries where he was processed for suspicion of DUI. Dudas was later released from NVRH and then he was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing.

The preliminary investigation indicates that vehicle #1 was traveling east on Mountain Dr when it went off the south side of the road and collides with several trees before overturning. Steen was ejected from the vehicle. Alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Lyndonville Police Department, Lyndonville Rescue, East Burke FD and West Burke FD.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact State Police at the above number or Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

_______

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/25, 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US RT 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3