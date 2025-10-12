St. Johnsbury Barracks - Fatal Crash/Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4009026
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Crista Maurice, Tpr. William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/10/25, 2253 hours
STREET: Mountain Rd
TOWN: Burke
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sherburne Lodge Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Luke Dudas
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Tesla
VEHICLE MODEL: S
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VIOLATION: DUI Death Resulting, Gross Negligent Operation with Death Resulting, and False Information to Law Enforcement.
PASSENGER: Whit Steen
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
INJURIES: FATAL
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/10/25 at approximately 2253 Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle roll over crash in the town of Burke. Upon arrival the passenger, Steen, was transported to UVMMC via DHART for life threatening injuries. The operator was identified as Dudas. Dudas was transported to NVRH for suspected minor injuries where he was processed for suspicion of DUI. Dudas was later released from NVRH and then he was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing.
The preliminary investigation indicates that vehicle #1 was traveling east on Mountain Dr when it went off the south side of the road and collides with several trees before overturning. Steen was ejected from the vehicle. Alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Lyndonville Police Department, Lyndonville Rescue, East Burke FD and West Burke FD.
Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact State Police at the above number or Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
_______
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $5000.00
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/25, 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US RT 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3
