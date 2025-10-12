Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,026 in the last 365 days.

Williston / DUI #1

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1007947

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle                              

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: October 11, 2025 at approximately 2314 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 323 Browns Trace, Jericho

VIOLATION:

-             DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Terrance Logan                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 11, 2025, at approximately 2314 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling on Browns Trace Road in the town of Jericho, at a speed well in excess of the posted 35 miles per hour. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified by his Massachusetts Driver’s License as Terrance Logan (35) of Boston, MA.

 

While speaking with Logan, Troopers detected multiple indicators of impairment. After a roadside investigation, Logan was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Logan was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charge of DUI #1.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 30, 2025 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston / DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more