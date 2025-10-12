Williston / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1007947

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 11, 2025 at approximately 2314 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 323 Browns Trace, Jericho

VIOLATION:

- DUI #1

ACCUSED: Terrance Logan

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 11, 2025, at approximately 2314 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling on Browns Trace Road in the town of Jericho, at a speed well in excess of the posted 35 miles per hour. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified by his Massachusetts Driver’s License as Terrance Logan (35) of Boston, MA.

While speaking with Logan, Troopers detected multiple indicators of impairment. After a roadside investigation, Logan was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Logan was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 30, 2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111