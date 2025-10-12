Williston / DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1007947
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 11, 2025 at approximately 2314 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 323 Browns Trace, Jericho
VIOLATION:
- DUI #1
ACCUSED: Terrance Logan
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 11, 2025, at approximately 2314 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling on Browns Trace Road in the town of Jericho, at a speed well in excess of the posted 35 miles per hour. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified by his Massachusetts Driver’s License as Terrance Logan (35) of Boston, MA.
While speaking with Logan, Troopers detected multiple indicators of impairment. After a roadside investigation, Logan was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Logan was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 30, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: Included
Trooper Omar Bulle
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
