Yuno Named One of the World’s Top FinTech Companies by CNBC & Statista

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuno , the global payment orchestration platform, has been recognized in CNBC and Statista’s prestigious “World's Top FinTech Companies 2025” list. Selected from hundreds of contenders across nine fintech categories, Yuno stands alongside industry leaders as one of the world’s most influential and innovative fintech firms.CNBC's annual list, released in cooperation with Statista, leverages a rigorous selection process that evaluates financial performance, user adoption, innovation, and global reach. Yuno’s inclusion highlights its rapid growth trajectory and leadership in driving seamless, cross-border payment experiences.“Being recognized as one of the world’s top FinTech companies by CNBC and Statista is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication to enhancing payment infrastructure worldwide,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, Co‑founder and CEO of Yuno. “In the last three years, Yuno has powered hundreds of millions in transaction volume, opened up headquarters in London, Qatar, and Asia, and supported leading brands—from emerging to multinational enterprises—with efficient, secure, and globally scalable payment solutions.”Yuno empowers businesses to build, manage, and scale their entire financial infrastructure. Through a single API, Yuno’s platform supports 450+ Integrations, helping orchestrate pay-ins, payouts, KYC, card issuance, wallet infrastructure, FX, loyalty programs, fraud prevention, stablecoins and more. Its platform is trusted by leading global brands including McDonald’s, NetEase, inDrive, and Rappi, among others.“As global commerce becomes more complex, payment infrastructure needs to be radically simpler,” said Julian Nuñez, COO and Co‑founder of Yuno. “We built Yuno so that companies could go live faster, convert more customers, and expand globally—without the headaches of fragmented systems and legacy integrations.”About YunoYuno is a leading financial services orchestration platform that simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling companies. With a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools, Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. Yuno supports leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, including McDonalds, NetEase, inDrive, and Rappi.For more information, visit https://y.uno/

