Yuno Launches NOVA, AI Agents to Turn Payment Friction Into Growth; Merchants Recover Up To 75% of Failed Transactions

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuno , the global payment orchestration platform, today announced the launch of NOVA , a series of AI agents that turns payment friction into growth for merchants. NOVA turns card declines, abandoned checkouts, and missed payments into AI-powered customer conversations via phone and WhatsApp that recover revenue and surface additional data signals from customers in the process. The engagements with customers are built to delight them by utilizing intelligent decisioning to choose the optimal outreach method, generating the right script, localizing the conversation across over 70 languages, and adapting dynamically based on the customer’s responses and preferences.NOVA is designed to solve one of the most frustrating problems in digital commerce: when a customer wants to pay, but something goes wrong, and the transaction isn’t completed. Whether it’s due to insufficient funds, a declined card, or a verification error it leads to lost revenue and damages valuable customer relationships. NOVA steps in with real-time customer outreach and intelligent guidance to help ensure purchases are completed eliminating that unresolved moment. NOVA integrates seamlessly into a merchant’s existing payment infrastructure via Yuno’s orchestration layer. It complements existing retry logic and smart routing tactics, offering a new recovery channel that’s proactive, personalized, and fully automated.“Yuno ensures successful, compliant, and flexible payments for merchants worldwide. As such, failed payments, one of the biggest blind spots in commerce, require thoughtful attention to solve,” said Simón Martínez, VP of AI at Yuno. “The first AI agent launching as part of NOVA is built specifically to reduce or eliminate failed transactions. This work paves the way for continued value creation for our customers while reinforcing innovation as the backbone of our business. We believe AI will fundamentally reshape the future of payments. From routing and risk to recovery and revenue—it’s all getting smarter. NOVA is just the beginning.”Pilots of NOVA began in Q2 2025 with a select group of global merchants across retail, digital services, and delivery platforms. In early testing, NOVA helped recover up to 75 percent of failed payments on calls that were answered, and showed meaningful lift across WhatsApp messaging as well. Rappi, the Latin American delivery giant, was one of the first to adopt the solution—and within just a few months, it saw an 8 percent lift in recovery rates.“At Rappi, we are obsessed with reducing friction at every point in the payment process, and we believe the path to achieving this is through artificial intelligence and real-time user assistance,” explained Leonardo Benante, Head of Payments at Rappi. “NOVA allows us to support the user at critical moments, offering alternatives and personalized guidance so they can complete their payment whenever possible. It’s not just about recovering revenue, but about building a smoother, more reliable, and customer-centric experience.”Yuno designed NOVA with compliance and security at its core, ensuring all communications respect opt-in preferences and data protection standards across markets. Transcripts and call summaries are made available to merchants, providing valuable insights into customer friction points and behavioral patterns.About YunoYuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform that simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling companies around the world. With a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools, Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. Yuno supports leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, including McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi.Learn more at www.y.uno

