Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market to Reach $33B by 2031, Driven by MIS, Orthopedics, and AI Tools – iData Research

Surgical robotics market to hit $33B by 2031 - iData shows how startups and SMBs can compete using flexible models and targeted market insights.

Startups and OEMs can solve niche robotics pain points.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest 2025 Global and U.S. Surgical Robotics and Navigation (RNAV) Market Report series by iData Research reveals that the market is projected to grow from $12.8 billion in 2024 to nearly $33 billion by 2031, fueled by rapid adoption of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery (MIS), orthopedic robotics, and neurosurgical navigation systems.

With surgical robotics making up nearly 70% of the market and rapidly expanding into high-growth areas like spine, orthopedics, and cardiovascular care, the sector offers strong opportunities for tech-driven startups, emerging players, and mid-sized MedTech firms looking to gain a competitive edge.

Procedures by Country

The procedure volume studies and forecasting within each report covering 7 regions and 70 countries indicate that procedure-based market-sizing is the surest and most accurate way to determine the size of each segment within the countries of interest. This finding corroborates the significant growth potential of this global market to reach $33B by 2031.

A $33B Opportunity for Focused MedTech Players

Produced by iData Research, a leading medical device market intelligence firm, these reports deliver strategic insights across ten RNAV segments including MIS, spine, orthopedics, neurosurgery, ENT, radiosurgery, and vascular applications.

Unlike capital-heavy incumbents, today’s innovators are entering the market through software platforms, disposables, system integration, and AI-powered planning tools. The growth of pay-per-use models, leasing options, and bundled disposable packages is lowering entry barriers for small to mid-size players.

“Startups and smaller OEMs are uniquely positioned to solve niche pain points in the robotics and navigation ecosystem,” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research. “Our Subscription Model offers the visibility they need to make data-driven product, pricing, and partnership decisions across multiple specialties, all with one flexible and extremely cost-effective plan.”

Global Surgical Robotics & Navigation Market to Surpass $33B by 2031 as Hospitals Shift Toward Precision, Efficiency, and Value-Based Outcomes

As hospitals and surgical centers face mounting pressure to reduce complications, shorten recovery times, and attract top surgical talent, precision technologies like robotic-assisted systems and image-guided navigation are rapidly becoming standard. In high-volume specialties such as orthopedics, spine, and neurosurgery, robotics platforms now support critical steps in joint replacement, tumor removal, and spinal alignment, offering reproducibility, real-time feedback, and surgeon confidence in increasingly complex procedures.

Navigation systems are also expanding into ENT and cranial workflows, enabling millimeter-level accuracy in high-risk areas. Meanwhile, new business models like leasing, bundled disposables, and cloud-based software platforms are lowering adoption barriers, especially for smaller hospitals and ASCs looking to modernize without massive upfront investment.

Valued at $12.8 billion in 2024, the Global Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market is projected to exceed $33 billion by 2031, fueled by demand for minimally invasive precision tools, cross-specialty applications, and scalable delivery models designed for a new generation of MedTech adopters.

What’s Driving Market Growth?

- Minimally Invasive Robotics Dominate: MIS systems make up the largest segment, with rising procedure volumes and hospital demand for shorter recovery times fueling adoption across general surgery, gynecology, urology, and cardiac.

- Ortho & Spine Robotics Surge: Orthopedic and spine robotics are gaining traction in both hospitals and ASCs due to increased precision, growing procedure volume (e.g. total knees, hips), and support for value-based care models.

- Neurosurgery & ENT Navigation Expands: Navigation systems are becoming standard in neurosurgery and ENT, where precision and surgical reproducibility are critical. These specialties are also ideal entry points for software-focused companies.

- Flexible Business Models: Capital cost remains a barrier, but pay-per-use contracts, equipment leasing, and bundled disposable/service agreements are enabling market entry without upfront investment.

Designed for Early-Stage and Scaling MedTech Businesses

• Robotics and navigation startups

• Small-to-mid MedTech firms, intending to sustain or expand their market shares in Orthopedics, Spine, Neurosurgery, Radiosurgery, Vascular Catheters, ENT, and MIS

• Surgical platform integrators

• Imaging software companies

• Investors seeking scalable surgical tech segments

Explore the Market Report

