Early Planning Underway for Brighton and Aspen Ridge Joint Use Elementary Schools

Early planning has begun for two new joint-use elementary schools in Saskatoon as the Government of Saskatchewan released a Request for Proposal (RFP) to engage a consultant team to provide design services for both schools.

The procurement for design services is for two joint-use schools in Saskatoon, one in the Brighton neighbourhood and the other in the Aspen Ridge neighbourhood.

"I am very pleased that we are advancing these two joint-use schools," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "These projects reflect our ongoing commitment to support growing communities and ensuring that high-quality education is locally accessible."

The new Brighton elementary school will be a Kindergarten to Grade 8 joint-use school of approximately 22,000 square metres, with an integrated 90-seat child care centre, accommodating a maximum student enrollment of 2,050. The future site is in Saskatoon's Brighton neighbourhood, adjacent to Brighton Core Park.

"It is exciting to see these new schools progress as they begin the early planning process," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "The Brighton and Aspen Ridge joint-use elementary schools will be a significant addition to the communities and families they serve and will provide students with a positive and high-quality learning experience for generations to come."

The Aspen Ridge Kindergarten to Grade 8 joint-use school is anticipated to be of similar size and scope as the Brighton School. The future site is adjacent to the future Aspen Ridge core park.

"We are pleased that new elementary schools in rapidly growing parts of Saskatoon are progressing," Board of Education Chair for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools Diane Boyko said. "Education has changed a lot over the decades, so designing schools that meet the needs of today's students and staff is an important part of the construction process."

"These new school buildings will empower us to serve students and families as Saskatoon grows," Director of Education for Saskatoon Public Schools Shane Skjerven said. "We are excited to see these projects continue as we look forward to the rich learning that will take place in these future schools."

The Request for Proposal is available on SaskTenders at sasktenders.ca.

There are now 11 new or replacement schools underway in Saskatoon, which builds on the 11 new schools already completed in Saskatoon since 2008.

Provincewide, since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.8 billion toward school infrastructure which includes 74 new schools, 31 major renovation projects and 10 minor renovation projects.

