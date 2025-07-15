Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - July 14

CANADA, July 15 - Released on July 14, 2025

As of 11:00 am on Monday, July 14, there are 55 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, four are categorized as contained, 12 are not contained, 21 are ongoing assessment and 18 are listed as protecting values.

This year, Saskatchewan has had 369 wildfires, which is above the five-year average of 260 to date.

Eight communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval, Jans Bay, as well as priority individuals from Patuanak/English River First Nation, Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Northern Village of Pinehouse and Canoe Lake Cree First Nation.

Effective last night, July 13, 2025, the community of Kinoosao is no longer under an evacuation order and will be repatriating today.

There are approximately 1,700 evacuees in the province at this time, 1,200 of which are supported by the SPSA in hotels or staying with friends and family.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed and for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 Line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

As a reminder, there is a fire ban in place in the area north of the provincial forest boundary, up to the Churchill River. The fire ban prohibits any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the designated boundary. This includes provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District within the boundary.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

The latest wildfire information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at: saskpublicsafety.ca.

Review the current fire bans and restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites.

