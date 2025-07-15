Saskatchewan's Ag in Motion Goes Global

CANADA, July 15 - Released on July 15, 2025

Western Canada's largest outdoor farm expo demonstrates how Saskatchewan provides food security for the world.

Today, Saskatchewan welcomes visitors from across Canada and around the world to learn about the latest advancements in agriculture technology and equipment at Ag in Motion which runs from July 15 to 17.

"Saskatchewan has much to offer the world and we are pleased to tell our story to so many prospective partners at this year's event," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Ag in Motion invites industry leaders, experts and stakeholders from across Canada and beyond, and we anticipate this event continuing to grow and attract larger crowds each year. This is the perfect place to show people the talent, innovation and expertise found in our province."

The province is welcoming delegations from 16 countries, including Australia, Armenia, India, Ireland, Mongolia, Netherlands, Poland, United States and United Arab Emirates to this year's event.

"Ag in Motion brings farmers and industry experts together to share, connect and collaborate for a better future," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "We are proud of the agriculture industry in our province and their ability to supply the rest of the world with sustainably-produced, high quality products. What is learned at Ag in Motion this year will undoubtedly shape the farms of tomorrow."

Founded in 2015, Ag in Motion takes place every July in Langham, Saskatchewan. It is anticipated that more than 30,000 attendees and 550 exhibitors from around the world will be in attendance.

"Agriculture represents the largest portion of the Saskatchewan economy. Ag in Motion is a tradeshow and demonstration event that features world-leading technology to improve the industry and its dryland farming practices," Ag in Motion Show Director Rob O'Connor said. "This region of North America is a hotbed for innovation, farmers, companies and delegates from around the world to gather at Ag in Motion for three days to discover what is new, share information and see prototypes and concepts coming down the pipeline."

The Government of Saskatchewan remains focused on strengthening international relationships to diversify markets and increase exports. This is supported through the province's investment attraction efforts and the network of nine international offices that offer personalized support to link businesses with opportunities to invest in the province.

In 2007, the value of Saskatchewan exports was $19.8 billion, which has since climbed to nearly $50 billion on average over the past three years. Of this, the province exported $18.5 billion worth of Saskatchewan food products and reached 137 countries in 2024 alone. These exports are vital to providing food security the world needs.

To learn more, visit InvestSK.ca.

