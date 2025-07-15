Surf Film 'Bustin’ Down the Door' Marks 50th Anniversary with Free Screenings and Q&A with surf legend Shaun Tomson

Award-Winning Surf Documentary “Bustin’ Down the Door” Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Screenings and Shaun Tomson Q&A

Sizzling from start to finish.” — Variety

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic surf documentary Bustin’ Down the Door is back on the big screen for a special 50th Anniversary Tour. This award-winning film, narrated by Edward Norton, captures a defining moment in surfing history and will screen for free at select venues in North Carolina and Virginia. Each event will include an exclusive live Q&A with surf legend Shaun Tomson, offering fans a rare look behind the revolution that changed surfing forever.A Defining Chapter in Surfing HistoryIn the winter of 1975, a group of fearless Australian and South African surfers risked everything to pursue their dreams on Oʻahu’s North Shore. Their bold, aggressive style challenged local traditions and set off a cultural shift that transformed surfing into a global phenomenon. Bustin’ Down the Door chronicles this powerful story and features archival footage and interviews with icons such as Kelly Slater, Tom Curren, Andy Irons, and Rob Machado.Free Screenings: East Coast Tour Dates & LocationsAugust 1 (Friday) | 7–9 PM — First Flight High School, 100 Veterans Dr., Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948August 2 (Saturday) | 7–9 PM — The Shack, 712 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach, VA 23451August 3 (Sunday) | 6-8PM — Marsh’s Surf Shop, 615 Atlantic Beach Causeway, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512Each screening concludes with a live Q&A with Shaun Tomson, widely recognized as one of the 10 greatest and most influential surfers of all time. Shaun will share stories from his career and insights into the movement that forever reshaped professional surfing.An Award-Winning Film with an Iconic SoundtrackNarrated by Edward Norton, the film pairs raw, authentic storytelling with a legendary soundtrack featuring David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Leonard Cohen. Bustin’ Down the Door delivers a visceral look at the relentless ambition and passion that redefined an entire sport.Presented by: INSTINCT — the heritage surf brand synonymous with performance, authenticity, and innovation since the early days of professional surfing.What the Critics Say“A breakout film… shows what happens when ego and historical problems clash during the most critical period in our sport’s history.”— Kelly Slater, 11X World Champion“Sizzling from start to finish.”— Variety“A powerhouse spellbinder.”— Jim Kempton, SURFLINEMedia ContactPhone: 818-636-0828Email: hello@freshandsmoked.comWebsite: www.bustindownthedoorfilm.com Tour & Booking:Email: st@shauntomson.comWebsite: www.shauntomson.com About InstinctFounded during surfing’s golden era, INSTINCT is an iconic surf brand built on authenticity and performance. Relaunched for a new generation, Instinct continues to honor its roots while pushing innovation in surf culture and apparel. Learn more at instinct.surf About Shaun TomsonShaun Tomson is a World Champion Surfer, best-selling author, and one of the most influential figures in surfing history. A pioneer of professional surfing and a motivational speaker, Shaun has inspired audiences worldwide with his message of purpose, resilience, and hope. Discover more at www.shauntomson.com

Bustin Down the Door Trailer

