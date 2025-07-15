U.S. Consumers Grow More Confident, Walmart+ Gains Traction, According to Prosper July 2025 Data

Prosper Insights & Analytics

The July 2025 wave shows growing resilience, with consumer mood and confidence indicators up and spending intent increasing in several categories

We’re watching the rise of a more calibrated consumer — one that’s not ignoring economic headwinds, but is learning to maneuver around them.” — Phil Rist, EVP-Strategic Initiatives at Prosper Insights & Analytics

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumers are regaining footing as economic fears recede and inflation fatigue sets in, according to the latest Prosper Insights & Analytics Consumer Intentions & Actions survey. The July 2025 wave shows growing resilience, with consumer mood and confidence indicators up and spending intent increasing in several categories.Retail shopping behavior is shifting as well. Walmart+ membership continues their all-time high for the second month at over 22%, up nearly 4 percentage points from just six months ago.Key July Findings:• 41.4% of adults feel confident or very confident in the economy — the highest level since January.• The Consumer Mood Index rose to 102.9, recovering from spring volatility.• Inflation remains a concern for 56.0%, but that’s down 5.7 points YoY.“We’re watching the rise of a more calibrated consumer — one that’s not ignoring economic headwinds, but is learning to maneuver around them,” said Phil Rist , EVP, Strategy at Prosper Insights & Analytics. “Loyalty platforms like Walmart+ are benefiting from this prioritization of value and convenience.”Other signs of continued engagement ...Major purchases planned over the next 6 months are up Year over Year for:• Homes• Home Improvement• Appliances• Electronics• TravelWith over 23 years of continuous monthly consumer intent data, Prosper’s zero-party survey platform provides a unique lens into how American households are adapting to macroeconomic signals. Click here for more information or to request the special report.About Prosper Insights & Analytics:Prosper has been at the forefront of market intelligence for over two decades, providing zero-party consumer data to Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and academic researchers. Each month, Prosper surveys more than 8,000 U.S. adults to deliver forward-looking insights into consumer behavior, sentiment, and technology adoption.

