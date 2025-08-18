Prosper Insights & Analytics August 2025 Consumer Survey: Consumers Showing Resilience Despite Cautious Mood

Prosper Insights & Analytics

41.8% report being Confident/Very Confident in the economy, up for the 4th consecutive month since April’s reading of 37.7%

Consumers are showing resilience despite a cautious mood. As they manage budgets carefully, merchants can expect a value-driven shopper who is selective but willing to spend where it matters most.” — Phil Rist, EVP-Strategic Initiatives, Prosper Insights & Analytics

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosper Insights & Analytics ’ latest monthly consumer survey reveals a mixed yet stabilizing U.S. consumer outlook. While confidence was up just slightly in August, forward-looking expectations for a stronger economy are significantly higher than a year ago.Key highlights from the August 2025 survey include:• Consumer Confidence: 41.8% report being Confident/Very Confident in the economy, up for the 4th consecutive month since April’s reading of 37.7%• Inflation Concerns: 54.9% are concerned about Inflation, down from 63% YoY.• Consumer Mood: At 99.8, down from last month while on par with August 2024.• Gas Price Pressure: 38% cite fluctuating gas prices as impacting spending compared to 34.7% YoY.• Employment Outlook: 44.5% expect more layoffs in the next six months, up from 32.7% YoY.• Needs vs. Wants: 43.9% are prioritizing Needs, down from 48.6% YoY.“Consumers are showing resilience despite a cautious mood,” said Phil Rist , EVP-Strategic Initiatives, Prosper Insights & Analytics. “As they manage their budgets carefully, merchants can expect a value-driven shopper who is selective but willing to spend where it matters most.”Prosper’s August 2025 Consumer Survey reflects input from nearly 8,000 U.S. adults and provides critical insights for retailers, economists, and investors tracking consumer behavior. With over 23 years of continuous monthly consumer intent data, Prosper’s zero-party survey platform provides a unique lens into how American households are adapting to macroeconomic signals. Click here for more information or to request the special report.About Prosper Insights & Analytics:Prosper has been at the forefront of market intelligence for over two decades, providing zero-party consumer data to Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and academic researchers. Each month, Prosper surveys 8,000 U.S. adults to deliver forward-looking insights into consumer behavior, sentiment, and technology adoption.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.