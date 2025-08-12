Prosper Insights & Analytics named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Prosper Insights & Analytics

This Marks Prosper Insights & Analytics 6th Time on the Inc. 5000 List

Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the sixth time is proof that our data and analytics don’t just inform decisions—they drive growth ...helping our clients stay ahead in this fasting changing world.” — Gary Drenik, CEO of Prosper Insights & Analytics

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Prosper Insights & Analytics has been recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the sixth time is proof that our data and analytics don’t just inform decisions—they drive growth,” said Gary Drenik , CEO of Prosper Insights & Analytics. “We’re proud to help our clients stay ahead in a world that’s changing faster than ever.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Co-founded by Gary Drenik & Phil Rist , Prosper has been at the forefront of market intelligence for over two decades, providing zero-party consumer data to Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, media and academic researchers. Each month, Prosper surveys more than 8,000 U.S. adults to deliver forward-looking insights into consumer behavior, sentiment, and technology adoption.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Prosper Insights & AnalyticsProsper Insights & Analytics is the authority in consumer intelligence fueling predictive analytics and data-driven strategy. With over two decades of monthly consumer data, Prosper delivers actionable insight and analytics to Fortune 500 marketers, financial institutions, hedge funds, and strategic retailers. Trusted by the National Retail Federation, Prosper’s data empowers smarter targeting, refined forecasting, and high-stakes decision-making across the economic landscape.

