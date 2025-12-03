PriceAgent Completes a Dozen Pricing Research Studies for Golf Brands as Tariffs Create Uncertainty for $84B Industry

Company Firmly Establishes Itself as Go-to Leader for Golf Industry on All Issues Involving Price Including Location of Price Walls and Span of Price Plateaus

Golf companies of all types need real time answers and they value the fact that we know the industry well and can deliver excellent value and trustworthy results in two weeks or less” — Robert Tinterov Founder.CEO PriceAgent

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PriceAgent, a leading global pricing research company headquartered in Stockholm with a US office in Los Angeles just announced the completion of its twelfth pricing research project for a top golf brand. The brisk business is a function of both PriceAgent’s growing reputation as the go-to leader in the golf industry on pricing research and the continued economic uncertainty created by President Trump’s imposing tariff program. Given that many golf balls and other golf equipment is produced in Asia, tariffs could increase the product cost by as much as fifty percent. And with the US being the clear number one market for the golf industry, it's paramount that golf brands understand the limits of their pricing parameters.In addition to identifying optimal price points for both unit volume and overall revenue, PriceAgent provides answers to two of the most vexing pricing questions: 1) the exact location of a Price Wall for a product, and the span of a Price Plateau. Price Walls along the x/y pricing axis represent steep drops in unit volume when breached, often representing 10% of more. But each product has a different location based on its customer base, brand reputation, macro economic environment and position in the market place. Conversely a Price Plateau represents a stagnant span where unit volume stays the same while price go up from say $25-$29. It’s a critically important issue since according to McKinsey Consulting just a 3% increase in price can result in a boost to the bottom line of 20% or more.According to Founder and CEO Robert Tinterov: “I can not remember a period when there were so many economic stresses whether it’s the fluctuation in currency exchange rates or higher import fees to an increasing likelihood of stagflation. Golf companies of all types need real time answers to all these variables and they value the fact that we know the industry well and can deliver excellent value and trustworthy results in two weeks or less”. PriceAgent is especially honored that many top golf companies have used them for encore studies and they have become a key partner in their annual market planning.Price optimization is a crucial aspect of any successful business, but determining the correct price point can be a complex and challenging task. Traditional methods often rely on historical internal and competitive data, but these methods do not take into account customers’ true willingness to pay in real time or changing macro conditions. The PriceAgent Ai driven approach provides businesses with real-time data and analytics, allowing them to make informed pricing decisions. PriceAgent also utilizes highly targeted online databases that enables them to cover all the different customer sectors in the global golfing community. The Company believes it provides the best value anywhere with most surveys completed in 7-10 days..According to Martin Kossler, a leading European sports marketing consultant: “I have personally witnessed the overwhelming excitement from CEOs on down on what PriceAgent does, and even more excited that it fully embraces the latest Ai tools”In addition to identifying optimal price points PriceAgent can also answer a number of mission critical questions including what customer segments will pay the highest price, as well as prioritizing which product feature or service attributes stimulate the higher price or highest sales volume. This can prove to be immensely helpful to ensuring new product launch programs generate the highest possible ROI.PriceAgentPriceAgent is a dedicated pricing research company that provides unique insights on customers true willingness to pay. Founded by Robert Tinterov, the company has performed some 1000 different pricing projects of all sizes from start-ups to leading global brands. Interested parties are welcome to contact Ralph Fascitelli at Ralph@atlanticpartners.us For more information visit the company website at priceagent.com

