Global Commerce Thinktank Path to Purchase Institute Names Retail Media IQ CEO To Top 40 Under 40 Business Leader List

Mateusz Drela Has Created Fast Growing New Company That Deploys Ai and Powerful Data Dashboard to Change Dynamics of the Retail Media Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Path to Purchase Institute has selected Retail Media IQ Founder and CEO Mateusz Drela as one of the top forty under forty business leaders in the commerce marketing industry. This the fourth year for the prestigious award which is given to recognize exceptional young leaders and to showcase their accomplishments. Retail media has quickly moved from being an offshoot of trade marketing to becoming the third major wave of digital advertising and still has a ways to go to seeing its full potential optimized. It now accounts for one in every four advertising dollars in the US and in 2026 will exceed broadcast TV advertising spending.Retail Media IQ which is headquartered in Warsaw with offices in Los Angeles has quickly established itself as one of most promising start-ups globally in retail media. In a matter of months it has secured dozens of clients in Europe and the US including a few iconic brands who are attracted to the company’s comprehensive data dashboard and use of agentic Ai. Retail Media IQ works with dozens of retail media networks and provides detailed performance information on several key variable including product SKUs and key words as well as retail media networks. This leading edge technology has enabled Retail Media IQ to consistently boost returns on retail media ad spend for its clients by 2-5x in a matter of weeks.Mr. Drela is a native Pole who went to the American School in Warsaw and received both undergraduate and graduate degrees at the London School of Economics. Previously he was a top executive and co-founder for another successful ad-tech start-up that achieved nine figure revenues in just a few years. He and co-founder Jacek Chodzko have been close friends for the past 25 years. With regards to his selection, Mr. Drela noted: "All of us at Retail Media IQ are humbled and honored by this global validation of the progress we are making in optimizing retail media revenue for our growing client list. Am grateful for the recognition, but even more excited about the work ahead”.Mateusz and his team have built a first class product and an impressive team including the former head of pricing for Amazon EU, the founding CEO of a 300 person digital ad agency based in Seattle with a client base that included Microsoft and Nike and a 30 year CPG veteran who previously led branding efforts at Procter & Gamble, Heinz/Kraft and WPP. The Company is about to successfully close this month on its initial “Family and Friends” pre-seed round and plans to pursue a $3mm+ funding round in the first half of next year to underwrite its $100mm roadmap. Its positioning statement and core narrative is: “Best in Class Retail Media Specialists”About Retail Media IQRetail Media IQ is at the leading edge of optimized performance for the fast-growing retail media advertising industry. The company uses AI to assess which elements of a client’s retail ad program have the greatest impact on revenue across each and every online sales outlet. It then applies those best practices in real time, where appropriate, across the client’s entire account list. Retail Media IQ charges a media commission only on incremental revenue as a result of its engagement and based on results to date expects to improve ROAS by 200–500%. Headquartered in Warsaw, Retail Media IQ also operates an office in Los Angeles California. Companies interested in learning more should visit www.rmiq.net or email Ralph Fascitelli at ralph@rmiq.net

