Fast Growing Retail Media IQ Enhances US Presence; Adds Digital Marketing Pioneer Kristin Knight to Board of Directors

Ms. Knight was Founding CEO of Filter Digital, One of the First Successful Digital Agencies in US and One of the Earliest Female Leaders in Digital Arena

As an early digital marketing entrepreneur I have great faith in Mateus' and Jacek's ability to fulfill the very significant potential of their retail media platform” — Kristin Knight, Founder and CEO Filter Digital

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Europe’s most promising ad-tech start-ups continues to gain new clients while adding to its brain trust with the addition of Kristin Knight founding CEO of one of the most successful US digital marketing agencies Filter Digital. Ms. Knight scaled the Seattle-based company to over three hundred people with a blue chip client base that included Microsoft, Nike and Facebook. She sold the Company in 2019 to Merkle/Dentsu the global Japanese ad giant.According to Mateusz Drela Founder and CEO of Retail Media : “Kristin is highly respected within the US adtech industry because of her sharp thinking, successful track record and people skills. She brings us additional credibility in the critical US market and offers a first rate sounding board in several areas including how to best manage a fast growing enterprise”One of the things that attracted Ms. Knight to the team at Retail Media IQ is the explosive growth of this emerging form of brand building. The US retail media industry is estimated to be larger than spending on TV advertising in 2026 and is expected to represent $130 billon dollars within three years. Part of the appeal for advertisers is its measurability tracing to the medium’s adjacent platform to the online retail sales channel. Additionally retail media is seeing more and more top of the funnel ad dollars come over from social media platforms where precise targeting has been stymied by new privacy regulations from Apple and Google. According to Ms. Knight: "I know first hand the advantage of having the wind at your back and being in center of this latest tornado with a superior platform like Retail Media IQ feels a bit like Deja Vu”Retail Media IQ has used a previous $200k “family and friends” round to provide proof of the efficacy of its products in the real world and has on average generated an incremental 100-200% ROAS for its clients. These results have helped the Company immensely in gaining new clients who are only charged a commission on incremental revenue for the first six months. In addition to Retail Media IQ pursuing consumer companies with total sales of one hundred million and under in revenue , the Company is also looking to partner with ad agencies who lack this specific type of media expertise. Having a successful digital ad agency CEO such as Ms. Knight in their camp adds heft to this outreach narrative.About Retail Media IQRetail Media IQ is at the leading edge of optimized performance for the fast-growing retail media advertising industry. The company uses AI to assess which elements of a client’s retail ad program have the greatest impact on revenue across each and every online sales outlet. It then applies those best practices in real time, where appropriate, across the client’s entire account list. Retail Media IQ charges a media commission only on incremental revenue as a result of its engagement and based on results to date expects to improve ROAS by 100–200%. Headquartered in Warsaw, Retail Media IQ also operates an office in Los Angeles California. Companies interested in learning more should visit www.rmiq.net or email Ralph Fascitelli at Ralph@atlanticpartners.us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.