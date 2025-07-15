Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.9 Million In Emergency Grants To Kerrville, Llano Hospitals Impacted By Texas Flooding

TEXAS, July 15 - July 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is awarding over $1.9 million in grant funding to hospitals in Kerrville and Llano impacted by recent catastrophic floods.



“Our healthcare professionals are working tirelessly on the front lines to help heal Texans who have been injured during these devastating floods,” said Governor Abbott. “This over $1.9 million in emergency funding will help repair damages to Kerrville and Llano hospitals and equipment, provide staffing support, and address any operational issues to ensure Texans continue to receive the quality care they need. I thank all our first responders and healthcare personnel for working day and night to protect and care for their fellow Texans in impacted communities.”



“We’re grateful for the opportunity to support these hospitals in Kerrville and Llano as they continue to provide much-needed services to their communities,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young. “Serving Texans is our priority, and these resources allow these hospitals to continue helping those who need it most right now.”



Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville and Llano Regional Hospital will receive emergency hardship grants of $1.5 million and more than $396,000, respectively.



The emergency hardship grants will help the hospitals cover unplanned expenses related to the flood. The funds can be used to repair structural damage, fix equipment, provide staffing support and address operational issues.



HHSC provides grant funding and administers programs for rural hospitals in alignment with the Rural Hospital Services Strategic Plan, which aims to ensure rural Texans have access to hospital services. For more information on rural hospital grants and other related programs, visit the HHSC Rural Hospital Finance and Coordination webpage.