RunMyProcess Elevates its Global Partner Program to Attract Business-Driven Resellers and Integrators

RunMyProcess’ low-code platform helps partners deliver high-impact solutions and grow recurring revenue with enterprise clients.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RunMyProcess , a cloud-native, low-code platform for enterprise automation and business orchestration is expanding its Global Partner Program to support a new wave of business-driven resellers and integrators. Through this program, RunMyProcess, an Amazon Partner Network member, enables partners to rapidly design, deploy, and scale solutions across complex IT environments, connecting legacy systems, cloud services, and human workflows into unified, automated processes.In addition to being built on more than two decades of insights with ongoing research and development, RunMyProcess leverages continuous learnings from hosting some of the world’s most important global brands. This evolution in their Global Partner Program comes at a time when organizations are accelerating their demand for flexible, integration-ready platforms that can automate and modernize core business processes at scale.The enhanced program gives resellers and integrator partners everything they need to grow, from a proven low-code platform and deep API connectivity to a commercial model built for long-term success.“We have built a strategic opportunity for partners to expand their own services, generate recurring revenue, and deliver real business impact,” said Claudia Mirza, CEO of RunMyProcess.Two Growth Paths: One Enterprise-Ready PlatformThe RunMyProcess Global Partner Program offers two clear tracks designed to match the operating models of today’s resellers and integrators:• Sell Partner: Refer qualified opportunities and earn revenue, no development or delivery required. RunMyProcess handles implementation and customer onboarding. Ideal for partners focused on business development.• Build & Deliver Partner: Design, implement, and scale custom digital solutions using our low-code platform. Partners can also create reusable industry accelerators and connectors to generate recurring value across clients. Ideal for integrators, consultancies, and solution providers focused on enterprise delivery.Why Join the Program?The RunMyProcess Global Partner Program combines powerful tools, expert support, and a proven model to help you build a scalable, recurring business.• A proven, enterprise-grade, low-code platform built for speed and scale.• Pre-built integrations with SAP, Salesforce, OpenAI, HubSpot, Google Workspace, and other enterprise technologies.• High-level security that meets the most stringent standards.• Recurring revenue opportunities through solution delivery, licensing, and long-term client engagements.• Comprehensive partner enablement, including technical training, sales support, and co-marketing assets• Flexibility to own the client relationship, service delivery model, and go-to-market approach.• Operating out of 16 countries, with instant server support availableFeature-for-feature, RunMyProcess has parity with the largest organizations and gives partners a faster plan to make revenue and more control over pricing, while matching the capabilities of major orchestration platforms.Now Onboarding Strategic PartnersRunMyProcess is actively expanding its global partner ecosystem and onboarding a select group of strategic resellers, integrators, and digital consultancies. The program is built for organizations looking to deliver automation at scale, generate recurring revenue, and grow through a partner-first platform. Learn more and apply at: www.runmyprocess.com/partners About RunMyProcessRunMyProcess is a SaaS-based BOAT (Business Orchestration Automation Technology) platform that empowers mission-critical enterprises to streamline workflows, connect systems, and build applications through a secure, low-code environment. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in more than 20 countries, the company serves as a strategic partner for digital transformation across multiple sectors.To learn more, visit: www.runmyprocess.com Media Contact:Villa Communicationsmedia@villacomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.