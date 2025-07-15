InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Tool That Simplifies Dryer Vent Hose Installation in Tight Spaces

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert P. of McMinnville, OR is the creator of the Dryer Hose Helper, a manually operated installation tool developed to streamline the connection between a clothes dryer and its exhaust hose, especially in environments with limited space or restricted access. The device enables users to perform dryer hose connections while maintaining a comfortable working posture to reduce both strain and the risk of hose misalignment or kinking.In conventional setups, connecting a vent hose to a dryer often requires the user to access confined areas behind or beneath the appliance. This can lead to awkward positioning, physical discomfort, or even minor injuries. Improperly connected or kinked hoses restrict airflow, resulting in overheating and potential damage to dryer components such as thermal fuses and heating elements. Traditional methods may also require repositioning the dryer multiple times, which further complicates the process.The Dryer Hose Helper features an integrated rigid handle extension with a fixed 90-degree adapter mounted at the end of a standard dryer hose. The tool enables the user to remain beside or in front of the dryer while guiding and securing the hose to the exhaust port. The adapter is available in standard 3-inch and 4-inch diameters and can feature either a twist-lock fitting or magnetic coupling for easy and secure installation.Key features and benefits of the invention include:• Ergonomic Hose Installation: allows users to connect the dryer hose from a comfortable standing or kneeling position without accessing confined spaces.• Snap-Lock or Magnetic Coupling Options: offers multiple connection mechanisms for quick and secure attachment to standard dryer exhaust ports.• Reduces Hose Kinking and Airflow Obstruction: maintains proper vent path alignment to reduce the risk of overheating.• Compatibility with Standard Vent Sizes: available in both 3-inch and 4-inch diameters to accommodate a wide range of residential dryer models.The Dryer Hose Helper is designed for homeowners, maintenance personnel, appliance installers, and facility staff who require a reliable and repeatable method for dryer hose installation without repositioning appliances or entering confined spaces. Its simple yet effective design promotes safer, more efficient connections in residential and commercial laundry environments.Robert filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Dryer Hose Helper. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Dryer Hose Helper can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

