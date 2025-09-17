InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Integrated Wall-Plug Charging Phone Case

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacqueline H. of Woodbridge, VA is the creator of the Power Plug Case, a multifunctional smartphone accessory that combines the protective function of a phone case with the integrated capability of a wall plug charger. The case is designed with retractable or fixed prongs embedded into the back. It enables users to charge their smartphones directly from a standard electrical outlet without the need for cords, adapters, or external charging bricks.The system is available in two versions: a single-device case and a dual-device case capable of charging two smartphones simultaneously. Both variants maintain a slim, durable form factor suitable for everyday use, including a travel-friendly version for portability. In addition to its charging function, the case integrates Bluetooth connectivity and built-in speakers. This enables audio playback and hands-free use without requiring separate accessories.The case is designed to eliminate reliance on cords and external adapters to provide a streamlined, cable-free charging solution that reduces clutter while ensuring smartphones remain powered throughout the day.Key features and benefits include:• Integrated Wall Plug: Prongs on the back allow direct charging from any standard outlet.• Cord-Free Operation: Eliminates the need for separate cables, adapters, or charging bricks.• Single or Dual Charging Options: Available in one-phone or two-phone configurations.• Built-In Speakers: Provides playback functionality without external accessories.• Travel-Friendly Design: Functions as both a protective case and portable charging solution.• Reduced Risk of Dead Batteries: Prevents missed calls, messages, and emails due to lack of power.The Power Plug Case offers a new approach to smartphone charging by merging protection, power delivery, and connectivity into a single integrated device. Its dual utility as both a case and charger make it particularly well-suited for travelers, students, and mobile professionals who rely on their phones throughout the day.Jacqueline filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Power Plug Case product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Power Plug Case can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

