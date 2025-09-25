InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Customizable Coffin Covers for Personalized Memorialization

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janice G. of South Western, ON is the creator of the Eternal Wrap, a customizable coffin covering system designed to transform the exterior of a traditional wooden or metal casket into a personalized tribute. By incorporating photographs, quotes, artwork, and other meaningful imagery, Eternal Wrap provides families with a way to celebrate the life of their loved one and replace the standard, impersonal coffin appearance with a design that reflects individuality and memory.The cover is engineered as a full surface wrap and is manufactured from durable, flexible, and print-ready materials that adhere securely to the coffin exterior while maintaining a polished, professional finish. The system accommodates a wide range of coffin types and sizes, allowing for universal application. Designs can include high-resolution images, symbolic patterns, religious motifs, environmental themes, or custom artwork to ensure that each wrap is unique to the individual being honored. The wrap shifts the focus from a traditional, plain casket to an expressive memorial piece for celebrating a loved one’s life.Key features and benefits include:• Full-Coffin Customization: Covers the entire exterior surface with personalized graphics, imagery, or text.• High-Quality Printing: Supports photographs, quotes, artwork, and symbolic designs in full color and detail.• Universal Application: Compatible with most wooden and metal coffin designs.• Enhanced Personalization: Allows families to reflect the individual’s passions, beliefs, and life story.• Alternative to Standard Coffins: Moves away from cold, generic designs toward meaningful visual memorials.Eternal Wrap offers a new way for families to honor their loved ones by turning the coffin itself into a storytelling canvas. The wrap merges design flexibility with emotional significance to transform memorial services into more personal and memorable experiences.Janice filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Eternal Wrap product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Eternal Wrap can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

