Call Sheet Media Boards Sci-Fi Thriller The Memory Thief from Emerging Writer James Rush

The Memory Thief by James Rush Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

High-concept tech-noir project enters pre-production through CSM Mentor Program

This is the kind of bold, high-concept storytelling we champion. James Ru.sh brings a fresh voice and cinematic vision—we’re proud to support his leap into production” — Thomas Haldeman, Managing Member

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media has officially launched pre-production on The Memory Thief, a grounded science fiction thriller written by newcomer James Rush. Developed through the company’s CSM Mentor Program, the project is positioned as a cerebral, emotionally charged genre piece aimed at both commercial and critical appeal.Set in a near-future where human memories are commodified, The Memory Thief centers on a neuro-hacker hired to extract the final thoughts of a dying man—only to uncover hidden truths about her own past that could either reunite her with her long-lost daughter or cost her everything. The story weaves psychological drama into a high-stakes sci-fi premise, with themes of identity, memory, and moral compromise.Blending tech-noir aesthetics, thriller pacing, and character-driven emotional depth, The Memory Thief is being compared tonally to*Inception, Black Mirror, and Reminiscence.With a tightly woven narrative and strong visual potential, The Memory Thief marks a bold debut for Rush, whose script was selected for fast-track development following high scores from Call Sheet Media’s internal Script Analysis Team. The project exemplifies the studio’s mission to elevate emerging voices through hands-on mentorship and real industry access, turning compelling concepts into production-ready screenplays with marketplace momentum.The project is currently in early casting and packaging discussions. Call Sheet Media will oversee production and further creative development.

