AiDASH and BurnBot Launch First AI + Robotics Wildfire Mitigation System to Tackle Nation’s Growing Fire Risk

Partnership combines daily satellite-driven risk detection with on-the-ground execution, helping utilities prevent wildfires before they ignite

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH , an enterprise SaaS company providing satellite-first AI applications for remote inspection and monitoring of critical infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with BurnBot , a leader in robotics-powered vegetation management. The partnership delivers the industry’s first fully integrated wildfire mitigation solution — combining daily risk detection, actionable recommendations, precision ground execution, and real-time tracking of fuels management to provide a comprehensive operational picture of risk reduction progress and effectiveness.The joint solution brings together:- The AiDASH CRIS™ Wildfire platform, which uses daily satellite scans of utility rights-of-way and surrounding areas to identify developing wildfire risk zones and generate targeted mitigation plans. The platform performs daily analysis of fuel load and burnability in grasses and brush within and around the right of way (RoW) to support near-real-time assessment of wildfire ignition and spread risk.- BurnBot’s robotic systems, which execute precise fuels treatment operations, creating strategic fuel breaks by clearing dry grasses, brush, and overgrown vegetation in high-risk wildland-urban interface zones and around critical utility infrastructure including power lines, poles, substations, and transmission corridors.This partnership enables utilities to seamlessly implement CRIS Wildfire recommendations through BurnBot’s robotic field operations using an out-of-the-box integration—providing a fully-integrated solution that helps prevent wildfires before they start. BurnBot’s systems also provide ongoing maintenance services to sustain low-risk conditions, conducting scheduled re-treatments and monitoring fuels loads to ensure treated areas remain defensible over time, delivering continuous risk mitigation rather than one-time interventions.“Our partnership with BurnBot gives utilities exactly what they need to eliminate wildfire ignition threats—daily risk intelligence and precision fuels treatment in one seamless fully integrated workflow,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of AiDASH. “It directly addresses the federal government’s June 12 Executive Order, which elevates wildfire prevention and vegetation management to national priorities — and affirms that AI, satellites, and technology solutions are now essential to address this national priority.”By bridging AI with field execution, the integrated offering allows utilities and public agencies to:- Continuously monitor and prioritize ignition risks across their networks.- Execute vegetation treatment in high-risk areas with robotic precision.- Comply with environmental regulations and reduce liability through low-smoke, year-round controlled burns.“Our partnership with AiDASH combines BurnBot’s precision fuel treatment solutions with AiDASH’s remote inspection and monitoring capabilities and provides utilities the confidence to mitigate wildfire risk when and where it matters, fortifying their critical infrastructure and accelerating wildfire resilience holistically,” said Anukool Lakhina, CEO and Co-Founder of BurnBot.The integrated solution is available starting immediately.About AiDASHAiDASH is making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and secure. Using our satellite-first platform for grid inspection and monitoring, our AI applications enable electric and gas utilities and landowners to transform how they manage and maintain assets. Our customers deliver ROI in their first year of deployment with reduced costs, improved reliability, and advancements in sustainability goals. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty™. Learn more at www.aidash.com About BurnBotBurnBot develops & operates robotic systems engineered for precision fuels treatment including controlled burns and brush clearance. Using ruggedized hardware, environmental sensors, and a skilled workforce, BurnBot’s solutions create precision fire breaks safely, ecologically, and efficiently, even in complex terrain. The company partners with land managers, property owners and utilities to meet stringent environmental and safety requirements. Learn more www.burnbot.com

