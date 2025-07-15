OTTfeed Expands Platform With Native iOS and Android Mobile Apps for Streamers and Creators

Launch your video channel on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, iOS, Android, and the web.

OTTfeed launches branded iOS and Android apps, enabling brands, and content creators to reach global audiences on the go.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTTfeed , the all-in-one video distribution platform powering Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, and web video channels, has officially added native iOS and Android mobile apps to its suite of offerings. This gives content creators and publishers a new way to reach global audiences on the go.With these new mobile apps, OTTfeed clients can now deliver their video libraries directly to smartphones and tablets via the Apple App Store and Google Play, without any coding or third-party development. The move makes OTTfeed one of the few OTT platforms offering true multi-platform distribution under one unified dashboard.This is a game-changer for content creators and publishers. Now you can publish to Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, iOS, Android, and the web all from a single platform.The mobile apps are fully branded and customizable, mirroring the look, feel, and functionality of the client’s TV channels. Key features include:1. Push notifications2. Integrated analytics and user behavior tracking3. Ad monetization4. VOD and live streaming support5. FAST channel supportOTTfeed’s mobile expansion helps small and mid-sized media brands compete at enterprise scale, without technical complexity or a big budget.This expansion benefits brands, media networks, streaming platforms of all sizes, and churches and religious organizations looking to extend their content beyond the living room and into viewers’ hands.The mobile rollout is included in OTTfeed’s Business Plan, with publishing and app store submission managed entirely by the OTTfeed team.To learn more or request a demo, visit https://start.ottfeed.com

