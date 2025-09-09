OTTfeed Launches Digital Fashion Week Mobile App and Joins as Official Partner of Digital Fashion Week NYC 2025

OTTfeed Launch Your Video Channel with OTTfeed.com Platform

OTTfeed launches DFW mobile app for iOS and Android, in addition to the DFW Roku channel, expanding accessibility across both mobile and CTV platforms.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTTfeed , a leading platform for digital media distribution powering Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, web, and mobile video channels, today announced the launch of the Digital Fashion Week (DFW) mobile app, available on both iOS and Android . The app is designed specifically for DFW audiences, offering fashion enthusiasts, industry insiders, and global viewers a seamless way to access live streams, exclusive content, and event updates directly from their mobile devices. The new app is also a great addition to the Digital Fashion Week Roku channel, expanding accessibility across both mobile and CTV platforms.OTTfeed is also proud to serve as an official partner of Digital Fashion Week NYC September 2025, taking place on September 11, 2025 at SHiFT Midtown in New York City. The event brings together designers, creators, and technologists to showcase the future of fashion and brands through digital innovation and immersive experiences.“Digital Fashion Week is about pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology, and we’re thrilled to provide a mobile-first experience for audiences around the world,” said Samir Attun, Founder of OTTfeed. “The Digital Fashion Week app ensures that fashion enthusiasts don’t miss a moment, whether they’re in New York, London, Paris, Milan, or tuning in from anywhere across the globe.”Digital Fashion Week mobile app features include:- Live-streaming access to DFW shows and panels- On-demand fashion content and behind-the-scenes exclusives- Reminders for must-see trends and eventsWith this launch, DFW continues its mission of transforming how global audiences connect with cultural and creative industries through cutting-edge streaming solutions.About OTTfeedOTTfeed is an all-in-one platform designed for content creators, publishers, and brands to effortlessly launch and manage their video channels across devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, and mobile (iOS/Android). OTTfeed helps creators expand their reach, streamline streaming, and boost brand visibility through powerful OTT distribution tools.Digital Fashion Week iOS app:Digital Fashion Week Android app:Launch your video channel today!

Launch your video channel on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, iOS, Android, the Web, and Mobile (iOS and Android).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.