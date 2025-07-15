AUVSI Testifies Before House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Countering the Threat of Malicious Drone Use

Michael Robbins testifying before the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security, July 15, 2025.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Robbins, President and CEO of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), testified today before the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security, urging Congress to take swift action to counter the growing threat of malicious drone use and to provide sufficient support for those charged with safeguarding U.S. airspace. Robbins testified alongside senior leaders from AUVSI member companies DroneUp, D-Fend Solutions, and AeroVironment.

In his testimony, Robbins emphasized the many positive use cases of drones, which are put at risk by the U.S. failure to address the evolving security risks posed by unauthorized drones disrupting sensitive airspace, including incursions near military bases, airports, energy infrastructure, and even the White House grounds. He pointed to recent incidents and developments in the United States and abroad, including the use of a PRC-manufactured drone in an attempted assassination of President Trump, as a clear wake-up call for policymakers.

He also urged Congress to pay close attention to how drones are being used in conflicts abroad, warning that these tactics are rapidly reshaping the threat landscape at home. From the sophisticated “Spiderweb” swarm attack in Ukraine to the growing use of small, low-cost drones in the Middle East and Africa to overwhelm air defenses and conduct coordinated strikes, drone warfare is evolving at a blistering pace. He emphasized that, despite clear global trends, U.S. policy has not meaningfully adapted to address these threats, leaving the country increasingly vulnerable to nefarious drone use.

“This is not a technology problem. This is a policy failure. And that failure is putting American lives, infrastructure, and national security at risk,” said Robbins. “Congress can either shape the future with smart, proactive legislation or be forced to react to the next crisis with confusion and regret. Every time a drone is misused to spy, disrupt, or threaten, it erodes public trust and jeopardizes the lifesaving, job-creating, future-defining promise of drone technology.”

Robbins urged Congress to pass legislation that expands drone detection authority to law enforcement and local officials responsible for safeguarding critical infrastructure and mass gatherings, while also granting targeted mitigation authority with clear oversight and accountability. He emphasized that AUVSI member companies already provide effective, field-tested counter-drone technologies, and that the major obstacle is a lack of clear federal authority and coordination.

He also voiced support for the Trump Administration’s recent Executive Order, Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty, while emphasizing that executive action alone is insufficient to meet the aviation security needs of today.

“The time for action is long past,” said Robbins. “Congress must act to secure our airspace, empower those on the front lines, and ensure that innovation and security move forward together.”

AUVSI and its members will continue to advocate for a unified national strategy that secures U.S. airspace and enables the safe, scalable integration of uncrewed and autonomous systems.

