CableFinder Welcomes Lumen to its Platform, Expanding Connectivity Options for Channel Partners

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFinder, the premier online marketplace for business connectivity solutions, is excited to welcome Lumen Technologies to its expanding ecosystem.This latest addition to CableFinder enhances the platform’s extensive portfolio, offering channel partners even more robust and competitive connectivity solutions for their business customers.Lumen is now live in CableFinder! With API-driven serviceability and pricing, partners can access high-speed fiber internet, generate a contract and upload it back into CableFinder to initiate the ordering process—streamlining the workflow from qualification to order in just minutes.“Lumen’s addition to CableFinder marks another milestone in our mission to simplify and optimize how channel partners source and sell connectivity,” said Mike Trede, Managing Partner at CableFinder. “Together, we’re delivering even more value to partners by expanding their access to cutting-edge solutions and seamless digital workflows.”"Lumen is committed to empowering our partners with simplified and streamlined access to our cutting-edge technologies,” said Tim Acker, VP of Channel Sales at Lumen. “By leveraging Lumen's expansive fiber network and suite of infrastructure, connectivity, communications, and security solutions, partners can better serve commercial and public sector customers, ensuring they receive superior service and support.”About CableFinderCableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all of the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.About Lumen TechnologiesLumen is unleashing the world’s digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI’s full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers’ needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.Visit Lumen online for more information about offerings through CableFinder, or contact:Taylor BrownSr. Account Manager | Brand Ambassadortaylor@ cablefinder.net For media inquiries, please contact:Happy Marino, CableFinderSr. Director, Marketinghappy@cablefinder.net203-979-3685Danielle Spears, Lumen TechnologiesCorporate CommunicationsDanielle.Spears@Lumen.com321-265-3838

