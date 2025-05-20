CableFinder Announces Expanded Portfolio with New Provider Starlink via Pulsar

By bringing Starlink's innovative satellite Internet capabilities to the CableFinder platform, we're empowering businesses with unprecedented connectivity options regardless of their location” — Robert Sakker, President and CEO of Pulsar

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFinder is thrilled to announce a major expansion of its service portfolio to agents with the addition of Starlink, delivered through Pulsar. Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency Internet to users all over the world. This strategic integration further enhances CableFinder’s offerings by streamlining serviceability, pricing, contracting, and order placement with advanced, API-driven technology.This latest addition—Starlink via Pulsar—enables agents to be able to get real-time serviceability and pricing, ensuring that users receive up-to-date data instantly. The integration automates contract generation: contracts can be created in PDF format and are fully integrated with DocuSign, which facilitates a seamless transition from quote to commitment. Once a contract is generated, users can upload it directly into CableFinder, triggering immediate order placement into the Starlink portal.This move is a strategic effort to expand CableFinder’s portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Currently, this advanced functionality is available exclusively to Innovative Business Solutions, with broader availability under evaluation.How It Works:CableFinder users now have the ability to:1. Pull Real-Time Pricing: Access accurate, current pricing and serviceability data via our API.2. Generate Contracts Instantly: Create contracts in PDF or DocuSign formats with a single click.3. Place Orders Seamlessly: Upload the contract directly into their portal to initiate order placement without delays."Our collaboration with Starlink via Pulsar marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver unmatched efficiency and reliability to our users," said Jed Kenzy, Managing Partner at CableFinder. "By integrating real-time data and automated contracting into our platform, we’re not only expanding our portfolio but also setting a new standard in service delivery.""By bringing Starlink's innovative satellite Internet capabilities to the CableFinder platform, we're empowering businesses with unprecedented connectivity options regardless of their location," said Robert Sakker, President & CEO of Pulsar.” This integration represents our commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions that enable our partners to reach previously underserved markets with reliable, high-speed internet service."About Starlink via PulsarStarlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Leveraging advanced satellites and user hardware coupled with our deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency Internet to users all over the world.Pulsar International (‘Pulsar’) is a leading provider of satellite communications products and services, offering voice, data, and IoT solutions to customers across the globe. Pulsar managed solutions leverage the world’s most trusted satellite communications providers. Pulsar is an authorized reseller of Starlink products and services.About CableFinderCableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all of the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.For further information, please visit:www. cablefinder.net or contact:Taylor BrownSr. Engagement Managertaylor@cablefinder.netJohn DarkVP, Marketing, Pulsarjohn.dark@pulsarbeyond.comFor media inquiries, please contact:Happy MarinoSr. Director, Marketinghappy@cablefinder.net203-979-3685

