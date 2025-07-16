CableFinder Adds Brightspeed Business to Provider Portfolio, Expanding Fiber Internet Access for All TSDs

Brightspeed Dedicated and Shared Fiber Internet Options Now Available Through CableFinder Platform

With CableFinder, we can now offer a new avenue for our partners to easily source the connectivity solutions their customers need.” — Justin Suber, Director of Channel Partners at Brightspeed

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFinder, the channel’s go-to technology platform for real-time serviceability and streamlined order processing, has officially added Brightspeed , the nation’s third-largest fiber builder, to its expanding portfolio of connectivity providers.This new integration allows CableFinder users to qualify addresses, generate pricing, create contracts, and submit orders for Brightspeed Business’s dedicated and shared fiber internet products. Contracts can be generated in PDF or via DocuSign and are sent directly to the Brightspeed Business team upon upload for processing.“Adding Brightspeed Business strengthens our mission to deliver more options, more access, and more flexibility to our partners,” said Mike Trede, Managing Partner at CableFinder. “CableFinder is a simple way for TSDs to grow fiber sales.”"At Brightspeed Business, we’re committed to delivering the fast, reliable connectivity that today’s businesses demand,” said Justin Suber, Director of Channel Partners at Brightspeed. “Our growing network, simplified sales process and tailored support give our partners the freedom to sell what works best for their customers. With CableFinder, we can now offer a new avenue for our partners to easily source the connectivity solutions their customers need.”Brightspeed is making a multi-billion-dollar investment in delivering multi-gig-speed connectivity to rural and suburban communities across its 20-state footprint that have historically lacked quality internet service options. The goal is to reach more than five million locations — giving homes and businesses access to the country’s fastest internet service, as determined by HighSpeedInternet.com’s Annual Service Provider Review 2025.To learn more about Brightspeed Business services offered to the partner community, visit: brightspeed.com/channelsuccess.About BrightspeedHeadquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com/business About CableFinderCableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all of the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.For further information, please visit:or contact:Taylor BrownSr. Engagement Managertaylor@ cablefinder.net Samantha Frostsamantha.frost@brightspeed.comFor media inquiries, please contact:Happy MarinoSr. Director, Marketinghappy@cablefinder.net203-979-3685

