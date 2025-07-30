Oola Bowls® Expands in Massachusetts with New Lynnfield Store Opening at MarketStreet in August

Opening at MarketStreet Lynnfield is an ideal next step for Oola Bowls. We can’t wait to join this energetic destination and fuel the active and health‑conscious crowd.” — Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” is thrilled to announce another Massachusetts location coming to Lynnfield in August.​​​“Oola Bowls is all about serving up happiness in every bowl, and we are excited to continue growing in Massachusetts with our newest location in Lynnfield,” said Joe Ferderbar, Co-founder of Oola Bowls. “With its family-focus and suburban charm just 16 miles north of Boston, Lynnfield is a great spot for everyone to discover new delights making it the perfect place for us to continue our mission of providing fresh, nutritious, and flavorful food that makes people feel good.”The new location will feature Oola Bowls’ five innovative açaí bowls as well as blends, beverages, and grab-and-go snacks . Westbrook will also offer “Swirls” or açaí soft-serve , a first-of-its kind healthy indulgence for any time of day, and parfaits featuring ultra smooth high-pulp açaí and layered toppings.“Opening at MarketStreet Lynnfield is an ideal next step for Oola Bowls,” said Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Lynnfield. “This vibrant destination draws over 90 shops and dining spots and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually as a North Shore community hub. With health-forward neighbors like Club Pilates and Pure Barre, we’re excited to be part of a community where wellness is a lifestyle. Our nourishing açaí bowls, smoothies, and soft‑serve offerings are the perfect complement for fitness enthusiasts, families, and visitors looking for fresh, feel‑good options. We can’t wait to join this energetic destination and fuel the active and health‑conscious crowd.”Located at MarketStreet Lynnfield, the new Oola Bowls shop is designed to be a welcoming space where guests can enjoy vibrant flavors in an inviting atmosphere. This location is the second store in Massachusetts with the brand’s ongoing expansion across the East Coast. Headquartered in Lancaster, PA, Oola Bowls continues to grow its presence in local communities that embrace healthy eating, happiness, and a balanced and active lifestyle.Oola Bowls Lynnfield is located at 600 Market Street, Suite 330, Lynnfield, MA 01940. For more information about this location’s grand opening events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Lynnfield on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsLynnfield) or visit https://oolabowls.com/lynnfield-grand-opening About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

