Maryland Market Money Program Transitions to the Maryland Department of Agriculture

July 14, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 14, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced the transition of the Maryland Market Money (MMM) program from the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, to the department. Effective July 1, the move comes after the passage of legislation during the 2025 Maryland General Assembly Legislative Session authorizing the relocation of the program. Operating MMM under the Maryland Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) within the department’s agriculture and seafood marketing program streamlines operations, increases efficiency, and enhances food access for Marylanders. The alignment strengthens the state’s capacity to support farmers while improving the shopping experience for residents who rely on nutrition benefit programs. Program benefits will remain intact and consumers will see no interruptions to service.

“We are excited to welcome Maryland Market Money to the department,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “This transition strengthens our capacity to serve farmers, food producers, and Maryland families by aligning complimentary programs under one roof. It reflects our continued investment in growing Maryland’s agricultural economy and expanding access to nutritious, locally-grown food.”

Maryland Market Money is a statewide food access initiative that removes economic barriers for Marylanders experiencing food insecurity by providing a dollar-for-dollar match towards purchases made using federal nutrition benefits, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and FMNP at participating farmers markets, farm stands, and CSA locations across the state. The program directly supports local farmers and food producers, and delivers essential technical assistance, training, marketing support, and promotional services to its stakeholders.

“As we close out the chapter of hosting the Maryland Market Program at SMADC and Tri County Council for Southern Maryland, we are incredibly proud of its growth and success,” said SMADC Director Shelby Watson-Hampton. “We are confident that MDA is the right home to carry this work forward, strengthening and expanding the program’s reach to serve more communities and farms across the state. We thank Secretary Atticks and his team for making this transition a success for all.”

The transition of MMM to the department builds on a legacy of collaboration. Launched by the Maryland Farmers Market Association in 2013, and previously run by SMADC and Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO for the past 5 years), MMM has grown into one of the state’s most impactful food access programs. Last year, Maryland Market Money served 10,934 Maryland households experiencing food insecurity, distributing $676,428 in matching dollars, while supporting more than 60 access points across Maryland and benefiting over 700 farmers and food producers.

For more information about Maryland Market Money, including a list of participating locations and eligible benefits, visit https://www.marylandmarketmoney.org.

