InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Belt-Mounted Fingertip Soap Accessory for Caulking Applications

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott S. of Pembroke Pines, FL is the creator of the Scotty Box, a new field tool developed for professional caulkers and waterproofers designed to improve hygiene, efficiency, and finish quality during bead application. The device provides a belt-mounted, self-contained soap delivery system that eliminates the need for external spray bottles or manual wetting methods such as finger-licking or spitting, practices still commonly used on job sites.Currently, tradespeople often rely on water bottles mixed with soap, or unhygienic improvised methods to lubricate their fingers and prevent caulk from sticking during tool-off. These practices not only increase equipment load and potential mess but also introduce sanitation concerns.The Scotty Box addresses these issues by housing a soap-saturated sponge within a compact, durable enclosure. A finger-sized opening in the housing provides direct access to the sponge during application, allowing the user to quickly and repeatedly wet their finger without breaking workflow. The design includes an exterior lip or integrated reservoir to collect excess liquid and prevent drips. The sponge is replaceable and can be re-saturated with standard job site soap solutions as needed.Key features of the Scotty Box include:• Belt-Mounted Design: attaches securely to the user’s belt for hands-free access.• Integrated Soap-Saturated Sponge: offers immediate fingertip lubrication to aid in smooth finishing.• Finger-Sized Access Port: allows for easy and controlled access to the sponge.• Compact, Lightweight Construction: minimizes added weight or interference with mobility.• Enhances Caulk Bead Quality: promotes smoother, more consistent finishing.By integrating this functionality into a wearable format, this invention reduces setup time, minimizes manual interruptions, and improves consistency in caulk finishing tasks. This tool is intended for use in commercial and residential construction, glazing, and waterproofing environments where consistent, high-quality caulk bead application is required.Scott filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Scotty Box product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Scotty Box can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

