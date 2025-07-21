Smith Names Renato Souza President of Global Business Development

Smith Company Logo Renato Souza, President of Global Business Development

Renato will develop strong and strategic relationships with major accounts and customers worldwide

I aim to cultivate even deeper relationships with our global partners and develop tailored, flexible solutions to effectively mitigate their unique supply chain challenges” — Renato Souza, President of Global Business Development

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Renato Souza to the position of President of Global Business Development. In this role, Renato will facilitate customer-account collaboration and support the company’s worldwide Trading team in managing key opportunities.“Smith’s agile Intelligent Distribution™ model allows us to quickly adapt to support the everchanging needs of our broad customer base,” said Renato. “As I step into this position, I aim to cultivate even deeper relationships with our global partners and develop tailored, flexible solutions to effectively mitigate their unique supply chain challenges.”Renato originally joined Smith in 2001 as an Account Manager and was then promoted to Assistant General Manager. After stepping away for a few years to work in a business-development role for a major contract manufacturer, he rejoined Smith in 2017 as Vice President, Latin America.In 2020, Renato was named Vice President of Business Development before taking on a broader scope as Vice President of Global Business Development in 2023. His ability to foster cross-cultural business relationships has helped him grow key accounts across a variety of industries and verticals.“Renato excels at building relationships that make Smith a leader in the industry,” said Todd Burke, Chief Commercial Officer at Smith. “His depth of experience and ability to connect on a personal level with Smith’s customers have been instrumental in supporting our efforts to capture mutually beneficial business opportunities, and I am confident he will continue to drive collaboration and success as he advances his career at Smith.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.