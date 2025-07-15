Dxd Capital Breaks Ground On New 112,000 Sq Ft Self-Storage Facility in Knoxville, TN

DXD - Knoxville, Opening spring 2026

DXD Capital & Olympus Ventures break ground on 112K sq ft, 4‑st., 898‑unit Class A climate‑controlled self‑storage facility in Knoxville, TN, due spring 2026.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital, in partnership with Olympus Ventures LLC, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its newest ground-up self storage development: DXD – Knoxville, located at 3737 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921. The project marks another strategic addition to DXD’s growing portfolio of multi-story, Class A, climate-controlled facilities across the US.The four-story, 112,000-square-foot facility will deliver 84,171 net rentable square feet across 898 climate-controlled units, professionally managed by Extra Space Storage. Construction is being led by JMW Contractors and is expected to be completed in late spring of 2026. Y-12 Federal Credit Union will provide construction financing.Strategically positioned along Middlebrook Pike, the development sits at the intersection of high-density residential neighborhoods and major commuter corridors. It is designed to serve the area’s growing student population and its stable base of long-term residents. The University of Tennessee, which had 38,728 enrollees in the fall of 2024, has 15,000 international or out-of-state students, and this new facility will provide storage during the summer months.“Our Knoxville, TN project is a strong testament to DXD’s refined 'rinse and repeat' approach—carefully honed since our inception. By leveraging our proprietary, data-driven tools, we successfully identified and secured a strategic vacant parcel.” Said Scott Hughes, Managing Director of Construction. “We are now collaborating with key stakeholders from previous developments—including our design team, metal building supplier, door and hallway system provider, and equity partner—to deliver a state-of-the-art storage facility.”Notable features of the facility include 898 climate-controlled units, two secure loading levels accessible via keypad-enabled security gates, and a ground-access climate control (GCC) ratio of approximately 50%—an essential metric for optimizing indoor storage efficiency and tenant convenience.About DXD CapitalDXD Capital is a data-driven real estate private equity company focused solely on the self storage sector. DXD utilizes proprietary tools to access data and source compelling investments for its investors. For more information, please visit www.dxd.capital . # # #About Olympus VenturesOlympus Ventures LLC is a Minnesota limited liability company that serves as the family office and private investment company of Richard M. Schulze, the founder of Best Buy. Olympus provides office support for the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, which supports organizations operating in the areas of human and social services, education, health and medicine, and entrepreneurship.

