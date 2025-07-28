Oola Bowls® Expands to Maine with New Westbrook Store Opening Early August

We’re incredibly excited to expand our New England footprint into Maine, with Westbrook Crossing—right near Rock Row—becoming our first home in the state.” — Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Westbrook

WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” is thrilled to announce the debut of its first-ever Maine location — opening this August in Westbrook.​​​“Oola Bowls is all about serving up happiness in every bowl, and we are excited to bring that experience to Maine, starting in the Westbrook community,” said Joe Ferderbar, Co-founder of Oola Bowls. “With its tight-knit feel and focus on healthy living, Westbrook is the perfect place for us to continue our mission of providing fresh, nutritious, and flavorful food that makes people feel good.”The new location will feature Oola Bowls’ five innovative açaí bowls as well as blends, beverages, and grab-and-go snacks . Westbrook will also offer “Swirls” or açaí soft-serve , a first-of-its kind healthy indulgence for any time of day, and parfaits featuring ultra smooth high-pulp açaí and layered toppings.“We’re incredibly excited to expand our New England footprint into Maine, with Westbrook Crossing—right near Rock Row—becoming our first home in the state,” said Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Westbrook. “With neighbors like Sephora at Kohl’s, Dunkin’, Panera Bread and The Picklr, we’re thrilled to join such a vibrant community and can’t wait to share our signature açaí bowls, soft-serve offerings and smoothie blends.”Located in the Westbrook Crossing shopping center, a one-stop hub for both residents and visitors, Oola Bowls Westbrook is designed to be a welcoming space where guests can enjoy vibrant flavors in an inviting atmosphere. This milestone marks Oola Bowl’s first Maine location, with another store set to open in Portland later this summer. The brand continues its expansion across the East Coast, with new locations in Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania this year alone. Headquartered in Lancaster, PA, Oola Bowls continues to grow its presence in local communities that embrace healthy eating, happiness, and a balanced and active lifestyle.Oola Bowls Westbrook is located at 11 Main Street, Suite 11, Westbrook, ME 04092. For more information about this location’s grand opening events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Westbrook on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsWestbrook) or visit https://oolabowls.com/westbrook-grand-opening About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

